Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: Deputy’s gun accidentally fires in diner, injures 2

September 13, 2020 5:54 pm
 
< a min read
      

CAMDEN, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York police deputy’s gun accidentally discharged in a restaurant and injured two people Saturday, according to state police.

The gun discharged Saturday evening at the Grape and Grog restaurant in Camden, about 20 miles northeast of Syracuse.

State police said an off-duty Otsego County deputy’s handgun went off while he was seated at a table. The bullet went through the bottom of his pants, ricocheted off the floor and struck a 38-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl.

The woman suffered a minor injury to her right foot, and the girl was treated for a laceration to her right thigh and elbow. Both were treated at the scene.

Advertisement

State police are investigating but said evidence indicates the discharge was accidental.

        Insight by Splunk: CISA and Air Force examine how to gain trust, the data and workflows required and the organizational constructs that best foster trust in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrews ready to support Hurricane Sally recovery effort