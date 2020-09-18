Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police in Indiana say shooting leaves 1 dead, two injured

September 18, 2020 8:39 am
 
< a min read
      

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (AP) — A shooting in Indiana that police said apparently stemmed from a college house party left one person dead while two others were being treated at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred between 1:30 and 2 a.m. Friday, Terre Haute police Sgt. Ryan Adamson said on Twitter. He did not say whether anyone was in custody but asked that anyone with information call police. It happened about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from the Indiana State University campus.

Messages left with police was not immediately returned.

Terre Haute is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) west of Indianapolis near the Illinois border.

Advertisement

        Insight by Tanium: A new Federal News Network survey reports that IT and cyber executives say technology risk management is a balancing act of cybersecurity, mission and personnel.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrews ready to support Hurricane Sally recovery effort