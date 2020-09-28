Listen Live Sports

Police: Man with machete smears blood on sorority house

September 28, 2020 4:00 pm
 
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A man armed with a machete smeared satanic and sadistic messages in blood on a sorority house at a North Carolina college and on a vehicle belonging to a student living there, police said Monday.

East Carolina University Police Cpt. Chris Sutton told WITN that someone flagged down a department officer around 9 p.m. Sunday saying there was a man walking around with blood on his hands who seemed to be in distress.

The man injured himself and then smeared what appeared to be his own blood on the front of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority house as well as a resident’s white Jeep that was parked at the house, according to Sutton.

Sutton said the officers found the man at an intersection adjacent to the ECU campus and were able to disarm him in less than five minutes.

A warrant has been issued charging the unidentified man with injury to real property. It will be served when he is released from medical care, Sutton said.

