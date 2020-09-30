Trending:
Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Florida Amazon facility

By The Associated Press
September 30, 2020 2:17 am
1 min read
      

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A woman was killed and a man was hospitalized following a shooting at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Jacksonville, Florida, according to authorities.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the center Tuesday night, where deputies found the woman dead at the scene, Lt. J.D. Stronko said at a news conference. The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not detailed.

The agency said late Tuesday that the scene was secure and it did not appear to be an active shooter situation.

Investigators said early findings appeared to show the man and woman may have been in a “domestic relationship.” They were both believed to be Amazon employees, Stronko said.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the people who were shot or name a shooter. The investigation remains ongoing.

In June, there was a targeted shooting outside this Amazon facility that left one person killed and two others slightly wounded.

A 20-year-old man who was fatally shot while waiting in line outside the Amazon warehouse to apply for a job, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Brian Kee had said during a news conference.

Kee said two men got out of a silver car at about 2 p.m., on June 29 and ran up to the victim and started firing handguns before they drove away. Two bystanders were grazed by bullets but did not require hospitalization, Kee said.

        Read more U.S. News news.

Authorities said the shooting on the city’s north side does not appear to have been a case of workplace violence.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Forest Service engines support fire suppression efforts in California