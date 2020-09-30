1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Florida Amazon facility

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A woman was killed and a man was hospitalized following a shooting at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Jacksonville, Florida, according to authorities.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the center Tuesday night, where deputies found the woman dead at the scene, Lt. J.D. Stronko said at a news conference. The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not detailed.

The agency said late Tuesday that the scene was secure and it did not appear to be an active shooter situation.

Investigators said early findings appeared to show the man and woman may have been in a “domestic relationship.” They were both believed to be Amazon employees, Stronko said.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the people who were shot or name a shooter. The investigation remains ongoing.

In June, there was a targeted shooting outside this Amazon facility that left one person killed and two others slightly wounded.

A 20-year-old man who was fatally shot while waiting in line outside the Amazon warehouse to apply for a job, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Brian Kee had said during a news conference.

Kee said two men got out of a silver car at about 2 p.m., on June 29 and ran up to the victim and started firing handguns before they drove away. Two bystanders were grazed by bullets but did not require hospitalization, Kee said.

Authorities said the shooting on the city’s north side does not appear to have been a case of workplace violence.

