Sheriff: 1 wounded in shooting at haunted house

September 27, 2020 12:55 pm
 
1 min read
      

CHINA GROVE, N.C. (AP) — One person was wounded in a shooting at a Halloween haunted house attraction in North Carolina on Saturday, authorities said.

Investigators arrested five juveniles and seized three guns after responding to a report of shots fired at the Reaper’s Realm haunted house in China Grove, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The Charlotte Observer reports that fights broke out among a crowd of about 1,000 people at the attraction, a scene that the sheriff’s office described as “chaotic.”

“Deputies had to deal with multiple large and small groups of persons that were fighting each other, and there were some shots fired by persons at the event,” the news release said.

One person was treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound on one of his feet, the sheriff’s office said. The person has been released from the hospital.

“This victim said that he was initially unaware that he had suffered a gunshot wound until he had left the Reaper’s Realm location, and that he must have suffered the wound as he was running away from the location where there were shots fired,” the news release said.

Others were treated for injuries from the fighting.

China Grove is approximately 34 miles northeast of Charlotte.

The Associated Press

