Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Sheriff charges deputy, fires 2 more in Georgia jail death

September 10, 2020 3:24 pm
 
2 min read
      

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff said Thursday he arrested one of his deputies on charges of falsifying records and fired two others in connection with the death of a jail inmate.

Lee Michael Creely, 34, was declared dead after deputies found him unresponsive Sunday at the Chatham County jail in Savannah. Sheriff John Wilcher said he doesn’t know how Creely died, but an internal investigation found three deputies weren’t making their required rounds to check on inmates every 30 minutes.

The sheriff said investigators also found one of the deputies, Terence Jamal Jackson, made false entries in log books 10 times over a three-day period to make it appear he had completed his rounds when video from jail security cameras showed he had stayed at his desk.

“I’m not going to tolerate it,” Wilcher told a news conference. “We’ve got a job to do here and these people need to be treated humanely.”

Advertisement

Jackson was charged with a felony count of falsifying records. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney to represent him.

        Insight by Pega: A new Federal News Network survey examines how over the last six months, the coronavirus pandemic emphatically reminded non-IT people about the value of IT.

An attorney for Creely’s family, Will Claiborne, called the firings and criminal charges “a step in the right direction.” But he also called on the sheriff and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to release all information they’ve obtained about Creely’s death.

“The family has no idea how or why Mr. Creely died,” Claiborne said in a statement. “Being kept in the dark has only served to deepen their hurt and anguish.”

Jail records show Creely, who was white, had been in jail since Sept. 3 for a probation violation. His record included arrests for drug offenses in 2018 and 2019.

Wilcher told reporters he’s asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate Creely’s death. He said an autopsy was conducted Wednesday, but results had not been released.

“As far as how the inmate died and what he died of, we don’t have a clue until the GBI and the coroner get their investigation done,” Wilcher said.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|14 M-Enabling Summit
9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Lights illuminate the Pentagon 9/11 memorial