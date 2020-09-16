Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

‘Sigh of relief’: Sally spares a Mississippi gator ranch

September 16, 2020 5:23 pm
 
< a min read
      

MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) — As rain and wind from Sally starting reaching the Gulf Coast, the manager of a Mississippi alligator ranch was just hoping he wouldn’t have to deal with a repeat of what happened during Hurricane Katrina.

That’s when about 250 alligators escaped their enclosures as storm surge pushed water over the grounds.

But this time, the storm slid east and spared the ranch.

“I’m thinking a sigh of relief somewhat,” said manager Tim Parker, who took over Gulf Coast Gator Ranch & Tours after Katrina.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, forecasters said Hurricane Sally could push up to 9 feet (2.7 meters) of ocean water surging into the swamps and wetlands where the gators roam, floating them up and over the fences around the farm. As the hurricane moved east of Mississippi, the surge forecast was reduced to no more than 4 feet (1.2 meters).

        Insight by Copper River: A new Federal News Network survey examines how federal employees view intelligent automation tools.

Parker’s farm has alligators up to 14 feet long, roaming and swimming through ponds, sand dunes and tall marsh grass. Visitors can take air boat rides or walking paths to see the gators in their natural habitat and learn about the animals. It’s been around about 45 years.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
9|22 Tech Trends Conference 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen find solution to KC135 and C130 battery testing failure, reducing cost and maintenance delays