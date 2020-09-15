Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

St. Louis matches homicide total for all of last year

September 15, 2020 12:25 pm
 
< a min read
      

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 15-year-old girl shot to death in St. Louis has become the city’s 194th homicide victim in 2020, matching the total for all of 2019 with 3 1/2 months still to go in the year.

Police responded to a call around 6 p.m. Monday in the Riverview neighborhood in far northern St. Louis and found the victim, identified Tuesday as Deosha Purnell, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police have released no further details but were seeking the public’s help in solving the case.

Homicides and non-fatal shootings have spiked to alarming levels since June 1, despite several efforts aimed at curbing violence.

Advertisement

St. Louis has had one of the nation’s highest per-capita homicide rates for several years.

        Insight by Motorola Solutions: Defense Health Agency, Military Health System, SBA and Army Corps of Engineers explore cloud strategies to fulfill the mission in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Winston S. Churchill conducts interoperability operations with British Royal Navy