Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
U.S. News
 
...

Texas woman, 20, killed by gunshots fired through window

September 14, 2020 10:19 am
 
< a min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) — A 20-year-old woman was shot and killed as she slept in her bed after dozens of gunshots were fired into her home near Houston, authorities said.

Sierra Rhodd was struck by gunfire that went through her bedroom window at about 11 p.m. Sunday, TV station KTRK reported.

No arrests have been made, and authorities have not yet released a possible motive. Police said Rhodd’s parents and younger brother were also at the home but were not hurt.

“Typically in these type of situations they are usually retaliatory, so we will be looking into that,” Sgt. Greg Pinkins said. “At this time, it would only be speculation.”

Advertisement

        Insight by Motorola Solutions: Defense Health Agency, Military Health System, SBA and Army Corps of Engineers explore cloud strategies to fulfill the mission in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force celebrates 73rd birthday