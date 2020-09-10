Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Couple overrun by wildfire remain hospitalized

September 10, 2020 1:36 pm
 
The Latest on wildfires in the U.S. West (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The parents of a 1-year-old boy who died in a northern Washington state wildfire remained in critical condition Thursday in a Seattle hospital.

Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said the boy died after his family was apparently overrun by flames while trying to flee the giant Cold Springs Fire this week.

It was the state’s first death of this wildfire season.

Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday that he and his wife were heartbroken to hear about the child’s death.

Hawly said the family from the Seattle suburb of Renton was discovered by searchers Wednesday morning along the banks of the Columbia River. He said all were badly burned and the child was dead.

Hawley said the parents Jacob Hyland, 31, and Jamie Hyland, 26, were flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment of third-degree burns.

The hospital listed them in critical condition and in intensive care on Thursday. According to a GoFundMe page set up for the family, Jamie Hyland is pregnant.

