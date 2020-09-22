Listen Live Sports

Trump supporter charged with hitting girl with flagpole

September 22, 2020 6:50 pm
 
ORANGE PARK, Fla. (AP) — A man was arrested last week after striking a 12-year-old girl in the face with a flagpole during a small rally for President Donald Trump near a Florida intersection, authorities said.

Norbert Logsdon Jr., 67, of Orange Park, was charged Sept. 16 with child abuse without great bodily harm and later released on bail, the Florida Times-Union reported.

Logsdon and others had been participating in a sidewalk support event for the Republican president near an Orange Park intersection, according to a Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. The girl had been riding in a car with her mother, who exchanged taunts with Logsdon as they waited to turn into a nearby restaurant, officials said. A video that the mother posed on Facebook appears to show Logsdon approach the vehicle, stick the flagpole through an open car window and hit the girl.

A deputy who later interviewed the girl noted redness on her face.

Jail records didn’t list an attorney who could comment on Logsdon’s behalf.

