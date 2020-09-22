Listen Live Sports

US prosecutors tout drug busts in California, Wisconsin

September 22, 2020 3:47 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities have broken up a drug-trafficking operation that was moving marijuana, heroin and cocaine from California to Wisconsin, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger said during a news conference that federal, state and local law enforcement officers arrested 21 of 26 suspects connected to the ring Tuesday morning. Officers executed search warrants in both California and Milwaukee. They seized about 33 firearms, $170,000, marijuana, cocaine and more than 700 grams of heroin.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr appeared alongside Krueger at the news conference. He said the investigation into the ring was part of Operation Legend, a project the U.S. Department of Justice launched this summer pairing federal agents and investigators with local and state police in nine U.S. cities, including Milwaukee, to address homicides and other violent crime.

The Associated Press

