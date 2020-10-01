Trending:
Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

1-year-old critically hurt; 6 others shot in Arizona

By The Associated Press
October 17, 2020 8:14 pm
< a min read
      

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa said on Saturday that several young children, including a 1-year-old who is in critical condition, were shot while eating dinner with their families on Friday night.

A total of seven people, including children ages 6, 9 and 16, along with three adults, were shot in a parking lot full of food trucks and families who were dining. Besides the 1-year-old, the other victims had injuries varying from minor to severe, but officials expected those six to survive.

Police don’t have any suspects or know the motive but say a fight between a man and woman had broken out there early in the evening. They say a small box-style SUV pulled up to the lot and started firing.

A worker at one of the food stands fired back, and the car fled. Police don’t know if the car was struck. Authorities are looking for any help finding the suspect.

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn about the range of data practices and strategies needed for today’s policy and compliance environment in this free webinar.

“It’s a sad and it’s a tragic day,” Mesa Police Chief Ken Cost said. “Help us bring justice to these family members who had their children shot.”

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First ever National Museum of the US Army set to open on Veterans Day