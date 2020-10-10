Trending:
Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

10 shot, 2 fatally, at post-funeral gathering in Mississippi

By The Associated Press
October 26, 2020 11:46 am
< a min read
      

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — Ten people were shot, two fatally, during a post-funeral gathering in Mississippi over the weekend, police said.

Jonathan Pitts, 42, and his sister Katrina Pitts, 41, died at the scene of the shooting late Saturday in Greenwood, the Greenwood Commonwealth reported.

The siblings and other relatives from Chicago were in Greenwood to attend their grandmother’s funeral, investigators said. A gathering with family from both cities was held after the services.

Greenwood Deputy Police Chief Marvin Hammond said he could not immediately provide an age range of the other shooting victims or their conditions.

Eyewitnesses told police a semiautomatic rifle was used, and officers picked up shell casings from an AR-15. Hammond said the assailant was gone by the time officers arrived. No arrests had been made as of Sunday.

Hammond did not immediately respond to a telephone message Monday from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 Federal Sales: Capturing and Winning...
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Bison enjoys cool fall morning at Wind Cave National Park in South Dakota