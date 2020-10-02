On Air: Federal News Network program
2 killed in Louisiana plane crash

By The Associated Press
October 17, 2020 12:59 pm
1 min read
      

HOUMA, La. (AP) — The bodies of two people were pulled from the wreckage after a single-engine, fixed-wing plane went down in south Louisiana.

The Cessna 182 crashed around noon Friday near Lake Hatch in Terrebonne Parish, news outlets reported. The bodies were released to the Terrebonne Parish Coroner’s Office. The identities have not yet been released.

No other people were on board.

National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Peter Knudson told news outlets the plane departed the Houma-Terrebonne Airport at 11 a.m. and was headed to Brenham, Texas. The plane disappeared from radar shortly before 11:15 a.m., about seven miles southwest of Houma, Knudson said.

Water patrol agents from the sheriff’s office, Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and members of the Dularge Fire Department searched the area using coordinates supplied to dispatchers, authorities said. After the wreckage was found, airboats were used in the recovery efforts, the sheriff’s office said.

The Federal Aviation Administration will conduct an investigation into the cause of the crash along with the NTSB, he said.

“A preliminary report will be made available in a couple of weeks and the investigation will be concluded in 12 to 24 months,” he said. “The preliminary report will lay out some of the facts and circumstances that we know at this point.”

