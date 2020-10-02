Trending:
2 suspects arrested in Florida pastor’s shooting death

By The Associated Press
October 16, 2020 1:36 pm
1 min read
      

MIAMI (AP) — Two suspects have been arrested in the shooting death of a Florida pastor who was caught in the crossfire of two groups outside a Miami flea market in broad daylight.

Police say Latravia Bell, 20, and Nathaniel Roberson, 31, have been charged with first-degree murder. Bell is also facing additional charges of possession of a gun by a convicted felon. A third suspect was still at large Friday afternoon.

Police have said the pastor, Gregory Boyd, 54, was not the intended target and was struck by a bullet as he was walking back to his car outside a shoe store Sept. 10. Boyd was the pastor of New Birth Outreach Ministries.

Miami-Dade Detective Argemis Colome told WFOR-TV they received help from the community and studied surveillance video to get the two suspects in custody. Jail records did not list an attorney for the suspects.

“This happened in broad daylight, a shooting while people were shopping and walking around and then this happened to an innocent victim who committed his life to serving the community,” Colome told the TV station.

A reporter and photojournalist from WPLG television station were doing a live report on a drive-by shooting that killed a 7-year-old girl when shots rang out near The Village Flea Market & Mall.

