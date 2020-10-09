9-year-old girl killed in shooting in California, police say

On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
By The Associated Press
October 4, 2020 12:04 am
1 min read
      

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A 9-year-old girl was killed and three others were injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday in Sacramento, police told the FOX40.com TV station and the Sacramento Bee.

The shooting happened at 1:10 p.m. in a park in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood on the city’s north side, and a woman, man and 6-year-old girl were the people injured, police said.

Police spokesman Officer Karl Chan told the Bee that a family was gathering at Mama Marks Park when a gunman drove up and shot them.

The 9-year-old girl died at the scene, the Bee reported. Police said the 6-year-old girl is in stable condition, and the woman is in critical condition.

Police told the Bee that a man had taken himself to a hospital, also suffering a gunshot wound. He is in stable condition, police said.

Chan told the Bee that the site of the shooting is “a very emotional scene.”

Officers are investigating a potential gang connection to the shooting, Chan told the Bee.

There is no information on a suspect or suspects, police told the newspaper and the TV station.

On Sept. 11, 2018, 3-year-old Azalya Anderson died after she was hit by a stray bullet, the Bee reported. A bullet fired from the street struck her in her living room.

