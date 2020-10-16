On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Arson investigator, arson suspect fatally shot in Houston

By The Associated Press
October 16, 2020 11:43 am
1 min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) — An arson investigator and an arson suspect were killed during a shootout early Friday in Houston after the investigator pursued the suspect, city police and fire officials said.

Investigator Lemuel Bruce, 44, died at a hospital where he was taken following the shooting around 3:30 a.m. in northwest Houston, according to Fire Chief Samuel Peña. Bruce has been with the department for 17 years, he said, adding that this is the first time a fire investigator has been shot in the line of duty.

Both Peña and Mayor Sylvester Turner offered condolences to Bruce’s wife and two children.

“They are hurting right now, the department is hurting,” he said.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how NGA is working with artificial intelligence, the adoption of zero trust and how the agency keeps its employees safe from cyber threats in this free webinar.

Assistant Police Chief Matt Slinkard noted that Bruce was part of a team investigating recent arsons in the area when he spotted and pursued a vehicle suspected of being connected to the blazes. One suspect had been arrested in connection with at least seven fires.

“This arson investigator was following a suspect, was waiting for the rest of his team to get into the area, put out his location over radio. By the time that team arrived, this shooting had already occurred,” Slinkard said.

The suspect was dead at the scene, but has not been identified, Slinkard added. Guns were recovered from both Bruce and the suspect, according to Slinkard.

Slinkard said as an arson investigator, Bruce was a certified peace officer, but did not wear a body camera. No witnesses have been found.

        Read more U.S. News news.

Multiple agencies are investigating the case as an officer-involved shooting.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|19 CyberWeek 2020
10|20 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA authorizes all schools to offer free meals for students through 2021