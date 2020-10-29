Trending:
Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Indiana girl, 8, dies after being shot while doing homework

By The Associated Press
October 29, 2020 10:38 am
1 min read
      

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — An 8-year-old northwest Indiana girl has died days after she was shot in the head by stray gunfire as she did her homework, authorities said.

Timya Andrews died Wednesday at Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. She arrived there in critical condition after the Oct. 22 shooting in East Chicago, Indiana.

East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said someone outside the home fired 16 shots from an automatic weapon, sending one stray bullet through the home’s siding and striking Timya in the head as she did her homework on the living room floor.

No suspects are in custody and anyone that might might have information about the shooting should contact the authorities, Rivera said Wednesday.

        Insight by AT&T: Learn how the urgency caused by the pandemic put DOT on an accelerated IT modernization path in this free webinar.

“Our detectives are working hard on this case and we’ll use all the resources we have available to apprehend the individual(s) involved in this senseless shooting,” Rivera said in a statement.

East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland announced Wednesday that he would match the $5,000 reward the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms was offering for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

As of Wednesday, the ATF and East Chicago police had received no information regarding the shooting, ATF spokeswoman Kimberly Nerheim said.

“The public’s assistance is imperative in identifying those responsible for this heinous crime,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Kristin de Tineo of the Chicago Field Division.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 Federal Sales: Capturing and Winning...
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Tennessee National Guard aircrew rescues injured hiker in North Carolina