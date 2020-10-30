Trending:
Sno(w)ctober? Early snowfall blankets much of northeast US

By The Associated Press
October 30, 2020 5:32 pm
BOSTON (AP) — If you had snow in October on your 2020 bingo card, you’re a lucky winner.

Several inches fell across much of the northeastern U.S. on Friday, accumulating on lawns, fouling roads and inspiring social media posts with a mock “snowpocalypse” theme.

“Bike commuting in a snow storm in October seems on brand for 2020,” Dr. Sarah Wakeman, a physician at Massachusetts General Hospital, tweeted with a photo of a bicycle coated in snow.

The National Weather Service said Boston set an October snowfall record with 3.5 inches (8.89 centimeters), breaking the previous record of 1.1 inches (2.79 centimeters) set on Halloween in 2005.

Utilities reported about 4,000 households without power in a corner of Essex County north of Boston. Power was restored to nearly half by midafternoon, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said.

