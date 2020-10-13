On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Texas woman waives extradition in pregnant woman’s slaying

By The Associated Press
October 13, 2020 4:07 pm
< a min read
      

IDABEL, Okla. (AP) — A woman suspected of killing a pregnant woman and removing the baby from the victim’s womb appeared in an Oklahoma courtroom Tuesday and waived extradition to Texas.

Taylor Parker, 27, of Simms, Texas, appeared in McCurtain County District Court and agreed to be sent to Bowie County, Texas, said Brooke Arbeitman, spokeswoman for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Parker is wanted in Texas for the death of 21-year-old Reagan Simmons-Hancock, who was found dead Friday with her baby removed from her body. The baby also died.

Arbeitman said she did not know if Parker had an attorney who could speak on her behalf. She said Parker is jailed in Idabel, about 190 miles (306 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how NGA is working with artificial intelligence, the adoption of zero trust and how the agency keeps its employees safe from cyber threats in this free webinar.

Simms was stopped by a Texas state trooper in DeKalb, Texas, on Friday and said she had given birth on the side of the road and that the baby was not breathing, Arbeitman said.

Simms was then taken to a hospital in Idabel, where the baby was pronounced dead, Arbeitman said.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|20 Precision Strike Technology Symposium...
10|20 2020 Leidos Supplier Innovation &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA authorizes all schools to offer free meals for students through 2021