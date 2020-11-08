On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Argument over dog leads to shooting in Nashville; 8 wounded

By The Associated Press
November 8, 2020 5:26 pm
< a min read
      

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An argument that started over a dog led to a shooting that left eight people wounded in Tennessee. Nashville police said they were looking for two male suspects.

Authorities responded to reports of gunfire shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a news release. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

The statement said the two suspects began arguing and one of them had a dog with him. The suspect with the dog pulled out a handgun, police said. The second suspect left, then returned a short time later with a gun and accompanied by several other men. An exchange of gunfire ensued.

Police said they recovered a handgun from the scene and that the investigation is ongoing.

        Insight by BOX: Federal News Network showcases several examples of agencies and industry partnering to create and evolve the future of work in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Louisiana Guard continues to provide operations support after Hurricane Zeta