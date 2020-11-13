On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Arkansas police officer fatally shot, suspect sought

By The Associated Press
November 13, 2020 8:10 am
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (AP) — A police officer in eastern Arkansas has been fatally shot by a man suspected in an earlier shooting, authorities said.

Helena-West Helena officers stopped an SUV on Thursday night when Latarius Howard, 29, got out and opened fire, striking one officer who later died at a hospital, according to Police Chief James Smith.

The officer’s name was not immediately released.

Smith said a second officer at the scene was not injured as Howard fled in the vehicle from the city about 100 miles (161 kilometers) east of Little Rock.

It was not clear whether the officers returned fire and police did not immediately return a phone call for comment Friday.

Howard was sought in connection with a Nov. 1 assault and shooting that wounded a man in Helena-West Helena.

