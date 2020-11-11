On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Judge overturns conviction of Tennessee man serving life

By The Associated Press
November 11, 2020 12:49 pm
1 min read
      

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — After reviewing new evidence, a Tennessee judge has overturned the conviction of a man serving life in prison for a 1998 slaying.

The ruling Tuesday came nearly two weeks after the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to vacate the charges against Joseph Webster, who was convicted of murder in the killing Leroy Owens, news outlets reported. The move came after a unit in the prosecutor’s office investigated the case and found new evidence not presented at trial.

“The Conviction Review Unit no longer has confidence in the conviction of Mr. Webster,” the motion said. “We recommend Mr. Webster’s conviction be vacated and the charges against him dismissed.”

Evidence not presented at trial included several allegations against another suspect and DNA evidence found on the murder weapon that excluded Webster, 41.

        Insight by Appian: Learn how the Air Force has benefitted from the CON-IT program in this free webinar.

“The Court is here to do justice according to our state and federal constitutions and per our state laws. Justice in this case, based on the information presented to the court, requires relief to the petitioner,” Judge Steve Dozier wrote in his ruling.

Webster’s attorney, Daniel Horwitz, said his client is grateful to the people who helped him get the conviction overturned.

“He hopes his faith and persistence will inspire others in the future, but for now he’s just looking forward to reuniting with his family, eating a home-cooked meal and starting over,” Horwitz said in a statement.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 2020 AFCEA Belvoir Industry Days
11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Marine Corps celebrates 245th birthday