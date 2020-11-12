On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Man in accident steals car of good Samaritan in Puerto Rico

By The Associated Press
November 12, 2020 8:29 am
< a min read
      

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A man who was in a traffic accident stole the car of a good Samaritan who had stopped to help him, Puerto Rico police said Thursday.

The incident occurred at peak rush hour on a busy highway in the capital of San Juan after the car of the alleged thief flipped over. When another person stopped to help him, the man stole their car and fled, according to authorities.

Police said the car involved in the accident was stolen.

No one has been arrested.

        Insight by AT&T: In this exclusive Federal News Network ebook, CIOs and technology executives from civilian agencies tell their pandemic success stories and how it’s setting their IT modernization and digital transformation journeys up for future success.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 2020 AFCEA Belvoir Industry Days
11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery