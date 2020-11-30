On Air: For Your Benefit
Man slain in Chicago dispute over hands in Thanksgiving food

By The Associated Press
November 30, 2020 9:01 am
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man has been charged with murder after a fatal fight that began when he put his hands in Thanksgiving leftovers, authorities said.

James Dixon, 28, is charged with killing Vincell Jackson, 52, who was the boyfriend of the Thanksgiving party host.

Jackson was trying to escort Dixon out of the Chicago house because he had put his hands in leftovers early Friday, Assistant State’s Attorney Susie Bucaro said. The fight moved to the porch, where Jackson was stabbed at least nine times, Bucaro told a judge Sunday.

Dixon fled but was caught with a blood-covered knife, the prosecutor said.

Defense attorney Patrick Ryan said Dixon was properly defending himself. A judge set bond at $350,000, the Chicago Tribune reported.

