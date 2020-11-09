On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Minnesota deer hunter gets bang for buck with alligator haul

By The Associated Press
November 9, 2020 4:56 pm
1 min read
      

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man who was tracking a large buck on the opening weekend of deer hunting season wound up finding another prize for his collection when he came across a 3-foot alligator.

Cory Klocek was hunting Saturday on farmland in East Bethel, about 40 miles (64.37 kilometers) north of Minneapolis, when he took down with a shotgun what he described on Facebook as a “beautiful 10-point buck,” the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. Right about that time he came around a pond and spotted the alligator.

“No clue how it got there, or why,” Klocek wrote. “I’m guessing someone had it as a pet and released it when it got too big.”

Klocek, 35, contacted a local conservation officer with the state Department of Natural Resources and got the go-ahead to shoot the alligator as well. He retrieved a .22-caliber handgun and headed back to the pond.

        Insight by AT&T: In this exclusive Federal News Network ebook, CIOs and technology executives from civilian agencies tell their pandemic success stories and how it’s setting their IT modernization and digital transformation journeys up for future success.

“Only in 2020 can you go out… for deer gun season opener in Minnesota and shoot an alligator,” Klocek said Monday in an interview. “I’m still at a loss of words.”

Department of Natural Resources spokesman Joe Albert confirmed Klocek got the green light from his agency to take out the reptile because it has “no special protection.”

Klocek said he intends to pair the buck and the gator together for a “fun taxidermy piece.”

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Hundreds of Native American treaties are now available online for the first time