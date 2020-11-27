On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Police, anti-crime group seek tips in Chicago boy’s shooting

By The Associated Press
November 27, 2020 10:56 am
2 min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago anti-violence group has offered a $10,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest in a drive-by shooting that critically wounded a 5-year-old boy inside his home, saying someone must know who the shooter is.

Early Walker, a founder of I’m Telling, Don’t Shoot, urged anyone with information in the Nov. 16 shooting of Clareon Williams to pass that along to authorities. He said those who provide information will receive part of the reward before there is a conviction.

Speaking at a news conference with Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan on Wednesday, Walker encouraged those involved to come forward.

“Do the right thing, turn yourself in. This family deserves justice. This child is fighting for his life,” he said, adding that “someone out there who knows who the shooter is.”

Clareon was sitting on a couch with his father when gunfire erupted outside their apartment building in Roseland on Chicago’s South Side. One bullet passed through a window and struck the boy in the head, police said.

Deenihan said Clareon remains hospitalized “in extremely critical condition.”

Detectives are investigating the shooting but they “really need the community’s help to solve this case,” he said.

Chicago police released video days after the shooting that shows an SUV driving past the apartment building several times before a person in dark clothes leans out of the vehicle’s window, stretches across its roof and fires several shots at the building in two bursts.

Clareon is unable to talk but can squeeze visitor’s hands to show that “he hears us,” the boy’s father, Clarence Williams, said Thursday. He said his son is “stable.”

Clareon is breathing on his own, his eyes have been open and he sometimes moves around and tries to take the bandages off his head, the father said, adding that he’s hopeful the boy will get better.

“It’s not going to be a speedy recovery,” he said. “He’s going to pull through this.”

