On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Police: woman, 3 children dead in murder suicide

By The Associated Press
November 21, 2020 5:26 pm
< a min read
      

MARION, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a woman and three young children are dead in an apparent murder-suicide.

The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office said authorities discovered the bodies of a 27-year-old woman, a 10-year-old and 3-year-old child after responding to a call Friday morning in Marion, a small town in Virginia’s southwest.

Police said a 6-year-old child was found in critical condition. The child was taken to a hospital and later died. An 8-year-old child “escaped the scene,” police said.

Police said a preliminary investigation shows the woman killed the children and that there are no other suspects. Police did not immediately release the names of the woman and children.

        Insight by MFGS, Inc.: In this exclusive Federal News Network survey, cybersecurity experts from the military services and intelligence community offer insights into how their agencies are transforming their approaches to cybersecurity to address the ever-changing threats.

Police did not say what the woman’s relationship was to the children.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps Volunteer deploys science background to improve water quality in Peru