On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Police: Woman dead after van crashes into Buffalo monument

By The Associated Press
November 26, 2020 4:45 pm
< a min read
      

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A woman was killed in a Thanksgiving Day crash after a speeding minivan plowed into the McKinley Monument in downtown Buffalo, police said.

The unidentified male driver was in critical condition after the crash, which happened before 7:30 a.m. Thursday. The female passenger, whose name also was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Buffalo police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo told reporters the vehicle had reached an “extreme rate of speed” before crashing into the marble obelisk in front of Buffalo City Hall.

“This is a first, to see a vehicle that went that far and that airborne,” Rinaldo said. Police have opened a criminal investigation “to determine exactly what happened,” he said.

        Insight by VMware: Be a part of the conversation about what the future of the workforce looks like by downloading this exclusive ebook.

The Buffalo News reported the Toyota Sienna crashed through two marble posts ringing the site, then struck the 96-foot-tall (29-meter-tall) monument honoring President William McKinley, who was assassinated on a 1901 visit to the city in western New York.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard members in multiple states are helping provide Thanksgiving groceries and meals to those in need