Puerto Rico policeman accused of theft while in uniform

By The Associated Press
November 17, 2020 1:27 pm
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A police officer has been charged with stealing more than $1,300 worth of goods from Home Depot while wearing his uniform, authorities said Tuesday.

The officer was identified as 46-year-old Fernando León Berdecía. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney.

Puerto Rico Police Chief Henry Escalera said León has been temporarily suspended from the department.

Officials said the alleged incident occurred Monday evening.

