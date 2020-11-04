Trending:
Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Remains of missing Los Angeles firefighter found in Mexico

By The Associated Press
November 4, 2020 8:12 pm
1 min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mexican authorities have found the body of a Los Angeles firefighter who vanished in August and may have been shot during a botched kidnapping, the city Fire Department announced Wednesday.

The department said it was notified Wednesday afternoon that remains found recently in Mexico are those of Francisco Aguilar.

Los Angeles Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas expressed condolences to the family of Aguilar, 48.

“This is a tragic outcome to a case we were hoping would end differently,” he said in a statement.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn why shopping for health insurance this year is more important than ever in this exclusive ebook.

Aguilar, a 20-year veteran city firefighter and paramedic, disappeared on Aug. 20 after traveling to his condominium near Rosarito.

Last month, two Mexican nationals, a 32-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, were arrested on a highway near Rosarito Beach, south of Tijuana.

Authorities believe that the woman made a date with Aguilar in Rosarito and when he showed up the man jumped him in a kidnapping attempt, Baja California’s attorney general, Hiram Sanchez, said at the time.

Aguilar broke free and was shot as he tried to run, Sanchez said.

Authorities who made the arrests found some of Aguilar’s belongings, including credit cards that had been used in Rosarito, Ensenada and Tijuana after his disappearance, authorities said.

Authorities said the couple denied having any information about Aguilar’s whereabouts.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|4 7th Annual Identity Management...
11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ohio area engineer Russell Wahlay awarded the Bronze De Fleury