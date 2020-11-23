On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Search on for 4-member crew of sunken Atlantic fishing boat

By The Associated Press
November 23, 2020 9:10 am
BOSTON (AP) — The Coast Guard is searching for the four-member crew of a Maine fishing boat that sank off the coast of Massachusetts early Monday.

The 82-foot Emmy Rose went down about 20 miles northeast of Provincetown, Massachusetts, the Coast Guard said in a tweet.

The Coast Guard got the emergency alert around 1:30 a.m. and was on the scene by about 2:30 a.m., Petty Officer Ryan Noel said.

Two cutters and an aircraft are involved in the search, he said, which was being made more difficult by 6- to 8-foot seas and 35 mph (55 kph) winds.

The Emmy Rose is based in Portland.

