Trending:
Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

2 children die in Detroit fire; mom, 3 kids leap to safety

By The Associated Press
December 25, 2020 3:54 pm
< a min read
      

DETROIT (AP) — A Christmas morning fire killed a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old at a home on Detroit’s east side and forced others to jump from a second-floor window to escape, fire department officials said.

The Detroit Fire Department said the two children were found dead in a front living room of the two-story house. Three children and their mother were injured leaping from the upper-level window.

“It’s definitely a Christmas tragedy,” said David Fornell, a deputy fire commissioner. “Just horrible.”

The three injured children were aged 3, 8 and 10, and the mother was holding the 3-year-old in her arms when she jumped, officials said. The 8-year-old girl and the 10-year-old boy suffered third-degree burns. Fornell said the mother and the 3-year-old were not seriously injured. They were all taken to a hospital.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Fornell said he believes the woman is the mother of all five children.

A cause of the fire was not immediately known. An official described it as an “extensive fire throughout the house.”

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|30 Nintex RPA Overview
12|30 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|31 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts National Guard Soldier aids man struck by car