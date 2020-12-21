On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Kilauea volcano erupts on Hawaii’s Big Island

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 4:24 am
< a min read
      

HONOLULU, Hawaii (AP) — The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has erupted, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The eruption began late Sunday within the within Halema’uma’u crater. The volcano is located within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

An advisory was issued by the National Weather Service in Honolulu, warning of fallen ash from the volcano. Excessive exposure to ash is an eye and respiratory irritant, it said.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|21 Balancing Work and Life in a Virtual...
12|21 Beware of Holiday Phishing Scams
12|21 Back to School for the Remote...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Colorado and California National Guard win sniper championships