Magnitude 3.6 earthquake jolts San Francisco Bay Area

By The Associated Press
December 31, 2020 9:50 am
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A magnitude 3.6 earthquake has jolted the San Francisco Bay Area on the last day of 2020.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck around 5:40 a.m. Thursday roughly 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of San Francisco at a depth of about 9 miles (14 kilometers).

The agency’s website shows thousands of reports of people saying they felt the earthquake. Many of them took to social media to say it woke them up or was a fitting end for 2020.

Bay Area news station KGO-TV reported that there were no reports of damage or injuries.

