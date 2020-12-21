On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Reports of gunfire close lanes on DC-area highway

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 2:35 pm
< a min read
      

Authorities have closed the northbound lanes of a highway in the Washington, D.C., area after a report of a shooting.

The U.S. Park Police issued a statement Monday saying that officers went to the Baltimore–Washington Parkway in the area of Route 410 in response to a report of a shooting. The area is in Maryland just outside of the District of Columbia.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hit by gunfire.

News stations showed images of traffic backed up on the highway.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Season’s greetings to Earth from the International Space Station