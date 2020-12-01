On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Woman dies weeks after being run over while defending son

By Associated Press
December 1, 2020 8:59 am
1 min read
      

POLK CITY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman has died weeks after a group of teenagers intentionally ran over her as she defended her son, who had been assaulted by the teens, deputies said.

Suzette Penton, a librarian in Polk City, died last week from injuries suffered in the Nov. 9 crash, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

An arrest affidavit said the crash left Penton with a traumatic brain injury and several broken bones.

Investigators said she was run over by a van carrying 18-year-old Elijah Stansell and three other teens, ages 14, 15 and 16. They were initially charged with attempted murder and deputies said upgraded charges are pending following Penton’s death, news outlets reported.

        Insight by MFGS, Inc.: In this exclusive Federal News Network survey, cybersecurity experts from the military services and intelligence community offer insights into how their agencies are transforming their approaches to cybersecurity to address the ever-changing threats.

According to investigators, the teens went to the woman’s home because of a “romantic entanglement” between the teens and Penton’s son.

Polk County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Carrie Horstman told WFLA that the teens attacked the woman’s son. Penton then went outside to confront them, and to take pictures of their van to show to police.

“They purposely and intentionally ran her over and critically injured her,” said Horstman. “They had ample opportunity and space to get out of that area as she stood there in the street to take pictures of them to give to law enforcement. Instead, they ran her down in the road.”

A lawyer for Stansell wasn’t listed on court records.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 Future of Mining Australia 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First Lady Melania Trump Unveils the 2020 White House Christmas Décor