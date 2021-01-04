Trending:
Get Email Alerts
U.S. News

4 children among 5 killed in fire at suburban Chicago home

By The Associated Press
January 27, 2021 2:39 pm
< a min read
      

DES PLAINES, Ill. (AP) —

Five people, including four children under the age of 6, were killed in a fire Wednesday at a home in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines, the fire chief said.

All five people were members of the same family, Des Plaines Fire Chief Daniel Anderson said. Their names have not been released.

The blaze happened shortly before 11 a.m. at a duplex. No cause had been determined by early afternoon.

A firefighter was injured while battling the blaze, Anderson said. The firefighter’s condition was not immediately known.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|2 USCENTCOM Virtual Data Symposium
2|2 Building Data Enrichment and Account...
2|2 Adobe Connect & Flash: Ask The...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

AmeriCorps team using Emergency Operations Center to answer resident calls about receiving a vaccine