On Air: What's Working In Washington
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
U.S. News

Report: Speed compliance to save rare whales could be better

By The Associated Press
January 22, 2021 2:51 pm
< a min read
      

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Compliance with speed rules designed to protect rare whales has increased in recent years but could still be higher, according to a report from the federal government.

The slow speed zones are implemented to protect North Atlantic right whales, which number about 360 and are vulnerable to collisions with ships. The National Marine Fisheries Service implemented seasonal, mandatory vessel speed rules in some areas along the East Coast in 2008 to try to help the whales.

A report released by the service this week states that the level of mariner compliance with the speed rule increased to 81% in 2018-19. That was the highest level on record.

The fisheries service also said mariner compliance remains low in some portions of the seasonal management areas. Four ports in the Southeast have rates below 25% for large commercial vessels, it said.

        Insight by Zendesk: VA, GSA and the Education Department will explore how agencies are dealing with the new customer service imperative in this free webinar.

The report illustrates that “we need stronger protections for these whales from speeding ships,” said Whitney Webber, campaign director of conservation group Oceana.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|25 Leverage FedRAMP-Authorized Solutions...
1|25 TechKnowledge 2021 - A Yearlong Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Retired Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III becomes the first Black Defense Secretary