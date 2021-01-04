On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sheriff: 2 dead in small plane crash in northeast Arkansas

By The Associated Press
January 4, 2021 4:17 pm
HARRISBURG, Ark. (AP) — Two people have died after a small plane crashed in rural northeast Arkansas, a local sheriff said.

The crash happened Monday morning in a rural area of Poinsett County, Sheriff Kevin Molder told Jonesboro TV station KAIT.

The twin-engine plane was headed to Conway Regional Airport from Jonesboro, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified, Molder said. The names of those killed have not been released.

