Small plane crashes in South Carolina neighborhood in fog

By The Associated Press
January 13, 2021 11:21 am
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A small plane crashed Wednesday into a neighborhood near an airport in South Carolina’s capital city during a dense fog advisory, authorities said.

The plane crashed just before 11 a.m. about a mile from the Jim Hamilton–L.B. Owens Airport which handles non-commercial airplanes in Columbia, authorities said.

There was no immediate word about deaths or injuries.

Firefighters and rescue crews are on the scene and federal investigators have been notified, Columbia Police said in a statement.

Fog lowered visibility around the airport to a quarter-mile (400 meters) at the time of the crash, according to National Weather Service data.

