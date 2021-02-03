On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
3 dead, including gunman, after home invasion in Wisconsin

By The Associated Press
February 4, 2021 7:40 am
KEWASKUM, Wis. (AP) — Three people are dead, including a man who exchanged gunfire with deputies, following a home invasion in eastern Wisconsin, authorities said.

Someone at a residence in the Town of Kewaskum called 911 on Wednesday afternoon after a man forced his way into the Washington County home and demanded keys to a vehicle, authorities said. The man then fatally shot a resident of the home before officers arrived.

A neighbor who heard the gunshots called 911 to report a man with a gun was walking toward his or her house, officials said. Sheriff’s deputies arrived and exchanged gunfire with the man, who then ran away.

Officers established a perimeter and searched for the man using a drone, and they eventually found him in the area. He was dead from a gunshot wound and a gun was found nearby.

During a search of nearby properties, SWAT officers found another person who died of an apparent gunshot wound, according to sheriff’s officials. Names of the dead weren’t immediately released.

Kewaskum is located about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Milwaukee.

