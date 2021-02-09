Trending:
Get Email Alerts
U.S. News

Another winter storm brings more snowfall to Northeast

By The Associated Press
February 9, 2021 5:30 pm
1 min read
      

BOSTON (AP) — Another winter storm is bringing additional snowfall to the Northeastern United States on Tuesday with the region expected to pick up several more inches of accumulation on top of a major snowstorm that hit the region Sunday.

The snow totals are expected to be far less than the storm that pushed through the region over the weekend. That storm dumped more than 2 feet (61 centimeters) in some areas.

The National Weather service said Tuesday’s snow was expected to come down at its steadiest in the Boston region in the mid- to late afternoon.

Logan International Airport advised travelers to check with their airline on the status of their flight due to the wintery weather and to allow for extra time to get to and from the airport.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

The weather service also warned that the accumulating snow on Tuesday will create hazardous travel conditions — especially on any untreated roads — in parts of the Northeast, including in areas of New York and Connecticut.

The relatively lighter snowfall is the third snowstorm to hit the region in the past 10 days.

The first storm lumbered into the region beginning on the last day of January and gathered force on Feb. 1, shutting down coronavirus vaccination sites, closing schools and halting transit.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|14 Journey To The Center Of The SOC
2|15 AWS Technical Essentials Day
2|16 CMMC is Here: Is Your Organization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Biden tours the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases