On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
U.S. News

Coast Guard suspends search for 6 whose boat overturned

By The Associated Press
February 16, 2021 10:19 am
< a min read
      

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for six people who were reported as missing after their boat capsized off of Florida’s Atlantic coast.

“The decision to suspend a search-and-rescue case is never one we come to lightly,” Capt. JoAnn Burdian, commander of Coast Guard Sector Miami, said in a statement issued Sunday. “We offer our deepest sympathies to the friends and families of those involved during this difficult time.”

The search began Friday morning when a boater rescued a Jamaican national who said six others were with him when their 18-foot (5.4-meter) vessel overturned Wednesday off Fort Pierce.

They were en route from Bimini, Bahamas, according to the Coast Guard. The agency did not say where the boat was headed.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Fort Pierce is north of West Palm Beach.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|19 CMMC Lunch and Learn: CMMC’s Role in...
2|19 How to Scale your Bid & Proposal...
2|19 Government Contractor DCAA Timekeeping...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing