Police: 2 children killed, 1 child wounded in Ohio shooting

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 10:46 pm
1 min read
      

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Toledo, Ohio, say two children were killed and a third was wounded in a shooting Friday.

Tweets from Toledo police said the children were shot by their mother’s boyfriend “during a domestic dispute.” The third child shot was in critical condition and continued to “fight for life” late Friday, police tweeted.

“We believe we have the guy responsible in custody,” Toledo police Lt. Daniel Gerken told news outlets at the scene. A tweet from police later identified the suspect as Kevin Moore, who was arrested and booked at the Lucas County Jail. The jail’s online booking records had not been updated to include Moore as of late Friday and it was unclear whether he had a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

Gerken added that the shooting took place inside an apartment. The unit is part of Byrneport Apartments in west Toledo, just off Airport Highway and a little over a mile north of the University of Toledo Medical Center.

Further details, including the names and ages of the children, were not immediately released.

“Please pray for these victims, their families, and the first responders who were on scene tonight,” Toledo Police Chief George Kral tweeted. “This was a truly sad night for our community.”

