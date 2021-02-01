On Air: Meet the Press
Police: Carjacker tossed 1-year-old out of vehicle

By The Associated Press
February 1, 2021 9:43 am
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are looking for suspects after armed robbers stole a woman’s car then threw her 1-year-old son out of the vehicle.

The crime happened around 3 a.m. Sunday. Police say a 22-year-old woman was sitting at a stoplight in north St. Louis with two men and her child. Three men armed with handguns came up to the car and ordered everyone to get out.

Police say the woman pleaded with the men to take her son out of the car. One of the robbers grabbed the child by his coat and threw him toward his mother. The child hit the ground. Police did not say if he was hurt.

