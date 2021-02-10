On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Shaq’s historic Atlanta Krispy Kreme damaged by raging fire

By The Associated Press
February 10, 2021 6:43 am
ATLANTA (AP) — A historic Krispy Kreme Doughnuts store owned by Shaquille O’Neal was engulfed in flames early Wednesday, heavily damaging the structure.

Atlanta fire crews responded to the iconic restaurant on Ponce de Leon Avenue shortly after midnight, news outlets reported. Video posted on social media showed raging flames.

Battalion Chief Douglas Hatcher said firefighters saved most of the building after the fire started in the back. No injuries were reported. Hatcher said the cause of the fire was under investigation.

The Midtown Krispy Kreme opened in 1965. It was one of the first locations established outside the company’s main bases of operations in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

After Martin Luther King Jr.’s funeral in April 1968, the Krispy Kreme fed mourners by donating 150 dozen donuts to Atlanta churches. O’Neal bought the store in 2016.

“I hope no one was hurt and we will bounce back better than ever,” the Basketball Hall-of-Famer told WXIA-TV.

U.S. News

