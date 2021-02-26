On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
U.S. News

Sheriff: Louisiana man apparently kills self in jail cell

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 6:14 pm
< a min read
      

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — A Louisiana jail inmate has died after apparently hanging himself in an isolation cell, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

The man was still alive when deputies found him about 11:30 p.m. Thursday but died Friday in a hospital, the office said in a news release.

The inmate’s name was being withheld until his family could be notified.

The death is under investigation and no additional information will be provided at this time, the statement said.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|23 Transform 2021
2|24 Virtual Aerospace Warfare Symposium
2|25 15th Annual Biometrics for Government...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species