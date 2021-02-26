Sheriff: Louisiana man apparently kills self in jail cell

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — A Louisiana jail inmate has died after apparently hanging himself in an isolation cell, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

The man was still alive when deputies found him about 11:30 p.m. Thursday but died Friday in a hospital, the office said in a news release.

The inmate’s name was being withheld until his family could be notified.

The death is under investigation and no additional information will be provided at this time, the statement said.

