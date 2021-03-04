On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
4 killed, 1 wounded in shooting in Phoenix home, police say

By The Associated Press
March 17, 2021 10:41 am
< a min read
      

PHOENIX (AP) — A shooting Tuesday night in a Phoenix home left four adults dead and one man wounded, police said.

A man and a woman were found dead inside the home and two men found critically wounded there died at hospitals, while the wounded 19-year-old man was hospitalized in stable condition and expected to survive, police said.

It wasn’t immediately known what prompted the shooting but the five people involved knew each other and investigators concluded there was no threat to the community, said Sgt. Ann Justus, a Police Department spokeswoman.

Authorities did not disclose information about a suspect or suspects but described the crime as “contained.”

Police, including rifle-toting officers in tactical gear and some with dogs, earlier were seen searching neighboring homes.

The identities of the victims were not made public and authorities did not reveal more information about the shooting.

